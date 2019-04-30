The Cadet Chapel at the Air Force Academy will remain open through Sept. 1 as the school searches for a funding source for $68 million in renovations.
The money for the project was diverted in March to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., which suffered damage to all of its 1,200 buildings when Hurricane Michael pummeled the base in October.
Sixty projects at other bases also were canceled by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to help pay for the estimated $3 billion bill from the hurricane. Others may be on the chopping block if Congress can't come up with disaster relief money, Wilson warned.
Work on air-intake valves at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, air conditioning at a satellite control facility at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and a demolition project at Peterson Air Force Base also were delayed.
The academy's chapel has leaked in rainy weather since it opened in 1962. A new seal system was planned along with other repairs, which were expected to start Jan. 1 and to take as long as four years. The project was first delayed in December.
The academy estimates that 500,000 tourists annually visit the architectural wonder, recognizable for its soaring stained glass and 150-foot spires.