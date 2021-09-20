The Air Force Academy airman who died in a car crash along Interstate 25 on Sunday has been identified as 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo.
Denardo was driving on Interstate 25 when hit the guard rail and lost control near the Interquest Parkway exit. She was found dead at the scene of the crash.
“The academy is heartbroken and in shock with the tragic loss of one of our own,” said Col. Christopher Leonard, 10th Air Base Wing commander, in a Monday release. “Our thoughts are with Sgt. Denardo’s family and team members during this incredibly difficult time.”
Denardo served in the 10th Surgical Operations Squadron and 10th Medical Group as the noncommissioned officer in charge of surgical supply, according to the release.
She joined the Air Force 2017 and had recently been promoted to staff sergeant at the time of her death.
Denardo's decorations include the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, U.S. Air Force Professional Military Education Ribbon and the Basic Military Training Honor Graduate Ribbon.
“Kaitlyn Denardo was like gravity to people and she had a fire to her that people responded to. She was a bright airman with a great reputation and a huge personality that everyone loved,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Wells, Airman Leadership School commandant at Travis Air Force Base in California. “We were proud to name her the distinguished graduate of her Airman Leadership School Class in November 2020. That is a peer award, and its selection says a lot about an airman.”