An active-duty airman assigned to the Air Force Academy died in a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 25 near the base.
An academy spokesman told The Gazette that Air Force firefighters, police and ambulance responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 5 a.m., near the northbound exit for Interquest Parkway.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, the spokesman said, declining to provide more information. The airman's identity would be released 24 hours after family is notified, the spokesman said.
He said academy first responders turned the scene over to the Colorado State Patrol before 7 a.m. Sunday. Attempts to reach the agency weren't immediately successful.