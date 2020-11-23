New daily cases of COVID-19 in Colorado are potentially on a downward trend — good news ahead of the holidays — but officials say it's too early to know if several days of lower numbers foretell a true drop in cases or merely a temporary fluctuation.
New daily cases in the state on Saturday totaled 3,685, down from a peak of 5,709 on Wednesday, and an all-time high of 6,583 on Nov. 12. Daily case counts have been on the decline since Thursday, and ICU bed usage dropped Sunday, to 81% from 86% on Friday to 81%.
Transmission rates also appear to be dropping, with the average COVID-positive Coloradan passing the virus on to another 1.4 people, down from 1.7 people the week before, according to a Friday report from the state's COVID-19 Modeling Group, which is comprised of experts in multiple disciplines at universities throughout the state.
If the state continues to follow current trends, it will could reach surge capacity in January — not December, as previously forecast this month, the report states.
But "answers are very uncertain at the present," Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and member of the modeling group, said in a Monday email to The Gazette.
"Would be great if there were at least a plateau heading into the holidays," he wrote. "The next few weeks are critical as we will see the combined consequences of the measures taken in the 20 'red' counties, hopefully a response of the public to the surging epidemic, and mixing over the holidays. Not sure where the balance will be."
It's too early to say if the state is seeing a drop or plateau in cases, Samet said, adding that such improvements would be "helpful" ahead of expected holiday gatherings and a predicted subsequent surge, and that more should be known by Wednesday.
