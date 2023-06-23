In the nearly a decade Ahavah Farm that has operated in Peyton, the family operation has experienced many record-breaking weather events.

“We’ve been here for the record highs, record lows, record rain, record snow,” said Yosef Camire, owner of Ahavah Farm.

Now, they can add a possible tornado to the list.

“It was scary. We’ve been here for almost 10 years now and we’ve never encountered tornadoes or anything like that before,” Camire said,

“The first time we saw a funnel cloud here was just two weeks ago — and now a tornado last night. It’s crazy; we could have never anticipated this.”

On Thursday Ahavah Farm, located at 7545 Log Road in Peyton, felt the full strength of a severe storm that affected much of the Pikes Peak region.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a severe weather warning for Thursday evening across El Paso County, warning the public of the possibility of damaging hail, strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.

“An isolated tornado is also possible,” the weather service wrote on social media.

Possibility quickly became a reality for the Camires, as the family of nine found themselves running toward their property's storm shelter, being pelted with heavy rain, hail and debris as the intensity of the storm increased.

“As we were running down into the shelter, the tornado hit,” Camire said, “All nine of us were cramped down there for over 40 minutes.”

As the storm cleared and the family rose from the shelter, they quickly realized the damage their property had mostly survived. However, the storm destroyed one of the family’s greenhouses. Trees were uprooted and scattered throughout the property.

“Thank God we had the storm shelter, and everybody is OK,” Camire said.

In assessing damages brought by Thursday’s storm, Camire said farm operations undoubtedly will be set back. The weekly farmers market was canceled Friday, since the family and extra employees needed that time to start rebuilding what was lost and damaged.

“We’re working our butts off right now," Camire said.

Camire estimates the storm caused roughly $45,000 in damages to the farm.

“It’s a difficult situation. We can’t grow outside because of the hail. If you want local, fresh food, you need greenhouses. It’s just about making them strong enough to withstand this extreme weather,” Camire said. “It’s not going to be an overnight fix, it’s going to take a lot of work. It’s super-frustrating.”

In addition to damages sustained throughout the farm, both roads leading up to the property, Log Road and Colorado 110, were washed out Thursday.

Camire said the surface flooding Friday afternoon left at least four vehicles abandoned and stuck in the runoff.

According to Steve Hodanish, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Thursday’s extreme weather event in eastern El Paso County was “not all that out of the ordinary.”

“These (tornadoes) are relatively common. June is our month for tornadoes in Colorado, especially over in the Palmer Divide area,” Hodanish said, “We did issue a tornado warning for that area. The radar last night looked impressive.”

Hodanish said that signs point to the weather event being a tornado, there is a possibility it was a microburst or a combination of both.

He described a tornado as a rotating column of wind coming down from the sky, while a microburst is a result of a thunderstorm weather pattern, when the cool air produced from the storms interacts with the surface.