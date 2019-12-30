As of Monday, no one has stepped forward to take responsibility for the drones that numerous people have reported flying over multiple rural counties in northeastern Colorado.

9News contacted a list of agencies, including Google, Amazon, Uber, NORAD and NOAA, who have claimed the drones don’t belong to.

The confirmed sightings began with a Facebook post from the Phillips County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20, and the flying objects have since been reported in surrounding jurisdictions. Local law enforcement has said they don’t know who the drones belong to, though the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office conceded they probably weren’t “malicious.”

Deputies didn't say why they believe the drones aren't malicious.

“They were kind of flying in a grid out in the towns, out in the county, you’d see three or four flying in a line out in the east in the county,” Washington County Sheriff Jon Stivers said last week.

Nevertheless, Stivers said the drones “haven’t invaded anybody’s space as far as housing that I’m aware of.”

“It is concerning because you know, one of the reports I had last night was that the drone is way bigger than 6 [feet]; it sounds like a small jet engine when it’s flying,” Stivers said. “These are not drones that people in our county can just buy."

