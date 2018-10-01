DURANGO • Agencies are closing 25 abandoned mines on the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway between Silverton and Lake City to prevent accidents and deaths.
The 65-mile scenic route is becoming more popular each year, prompting officials to take steps to ensure that visitors wandering into the backcountry stay safe, says Tara Tafi of the state Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.
Agencies have been working to close an estimated 900 abandoned mines over the past 30 years in and around the Alpine Loop area, Tafi says.
A 1977 survey estimated that Colorado has 24,000 abandoned mines, the Durango Herald reported Saturday.
Five people have died in abandoned mine accidents in the state from 2001 to 2017.