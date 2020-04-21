Thunderstorms are possible after noon in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, a chance that persists through Saturday.
Tuesday will see a high temperature near 60, with winds from 5-15 mph. Showers are possible all day, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon; a 50% chance of precipitation is expected.
Wednesday will see a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon; Thursday will see a 30% chance of the same. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms increases to 50% on Friday. Rain persists into the forecast on Saturday, though rain/snow showers are more possible than rumbles of thunder.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 and winds from 15-25 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and wind around 5 mph. A chance of rain/snow showers before 8 a.m., then switching to a chance of rain showers, though thunder is possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.