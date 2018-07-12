Southeastern El Paso County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
Meteorologists predict storms could produce penny-size hail and 60 mph winds.
Rain will close out the work week in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado, forecasters predict, bringing a higher chance of flash floods in areas affected by wildfires.
“Increased moisture and slow moving thunderstorms will increase the risk of flash flooding on area burn scars, particularly the newer ones,” the weather service reported. “Dangerous flash flooding and debris flows will be possible in and near active or recent burn scars.”
Senior meteorologist Larry Walrod said the likelihood of flash flooding increases in burn scar areas because the soil does not absorb water, causing runoff in areas with steep terrain.
“Instead of some of that rain going into the ground and into the normal stream channels, a lot of that is running off and it has nowhere to go,” Walrod said. “Now it becomes complete run off and it may create a raging river … that’s too deep to cross. It’s also now sweeping away debris burned off in the fire.”
“Now you have something very dangerous, very swift, very fast flowing and it’s not something you want to be in if you’re in a burn scar."
Meteorologists predict a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday afternoon and an anticipated high of 82 degrees in Colorado Springs.
Friday’s weather will look similar to Thursday’s with chances of rain in the afternoon and a high of 85 degrees forecast.