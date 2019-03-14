It was semi trucks as far as the eye could see just south of Baptist Rd. on I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. The trucks had been stuck further down the road, but were allowed to convoy as far as Baptist Rd. in Monument, Colorado, where this photo was taken about 12:40. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
An SUV maneuvers through abandoned cars on Jackson Creek Pkwy. in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
It was semi trucks as far as the eye could see just south of Baptist Rd. on I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. The trucks had been stuck further down the road, but were allowed to convoy as far as Baptist Rd. in Monument, Colorado, where this photo was taken about 12:40. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
An SUV maneuvers through abandoned cars on Jackson Creek Pkwy. in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Interstate 25 reopened Thursday afternoon, freeing hundreds of semitrucks and other vehicles trapped by a blizzard that shut down the highway for more than 24 hours while crews cleared crashes, moved abandoned vehicles and rescued drivers stranded overnight.
Truckers and other travelers were lined up on northbound I-25 for miles near Monument — three abreast and stretching as far as the eye could see — until the Colorado Department of Transportation announced about 2:50 p.m. that the last remaining safety closure, which barred drivers from the highway between Baptist Road and Plum Creek Parkway, had been lifted.
"Great news! Truckers, start your engines!" Colorado Springs police tweeted.
The storm, known as a bomb cyclone, pummeled the Pikes Peak region Wednesday with hurricane-force winds and swirling snow that reduced visibility to inches, surprising many who hoped to reach their destinations before roads became impassable. Thousands were caught in whiteout when the blizzard intensified much quicker than anyone had predicted.
Among them was Cade and Mary Coldren, who were heading from their home in Lubbock, Texas, to Fort Collins to visit their children, who attend Colorado State University. The trip typically takes about 10 hours. This time, it took three days, with one night spent on cots in a warming shelter in Monument.
"It was faster than the forecast, was the problem," Cade said. "Because, you know, you could look at the forecast and you could say, 'Well, I think we've got time,' and then, boom, it was there."
In hindsight, Cade said, they should have followed their daughter's advice to drive straight through Tuesday. But they stayed the night at an AirBnb in Raton, N.M., and thought they could make it to Fort Collins before the storm hit.
They were wrong.
"By the time we got to Monument, I could barely see the car in front of me on the interstate," Cade said. Their car got stuck on ice on the off-ramp at mile marker 161, but they pushed it out with the help of a passerby and their windshield ice-scrapers.
Just off of the highway, they got stuck again.
After two hours, a man and his two teenage kids passed by and offered to help push the car into a nearby bank parking lot. The helpful strangers drove the Coldrens to the shelter at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St.
The shelter didn't have enough cots for everyone — about 150 people showed up, Cade said — so late arrivals unrolled wrestling mats from the gym to sleep on.
"They ran out of blankets for us, and then power kept coming and going, and it got cold," he said. "I've had better nights' sleep."
An estimated 1,100 drivers were stranded across El Paso County on Wednesday with hundreds more trapped along I-25, leading Gov. Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency and activate the Colorado National Guard.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said crews were able to make "significant progress, even in the dark." By late Thursday morning, about 250 stranded vehicles still needed to be checked along U.S. 24 and Colorado 94, she said.
About 50 soldiers and airmen with the Colorado National Guard assisted emergency crews throughout the state in checking on stranded vehicles. Late Thursday afternoon, the Guard tweeted, "After checking 291 vehicles, the number of rescues remains at 93 people and two dogs!"
Travel by car and plane was sharply curtailed most of Wednesday and Thursday morning, with most major highways shut down and dozens of flights at Colorado Springs Airport canceled. Denver International Airport canceled more than 1,000 flights.
1 of 49
Caption +
John Hunt looks at the huge tree that landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
It was semi trucks as far as the eye could see just south of Baptist Rd. on I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. The trucks had been stuck further down the road, but were allowed to convoy as far as Baptist Rd. where this photo was taken about 12:40. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Electric works on the power lines on Palmer Park Blvd., on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following aftermath from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (right to left) have their things loaded into the pickup of volunteer Carl Allen outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
An SUV maneuvers through abandoned cars on Jackson Creek Pkwy. in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The porch of John Hunt where a huge tree landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car started. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Keith Sparks gets help from his friend, Steve Behrends, to dig out his car. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car was rolling. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Chris Demastes and his family had started clearing snow in Monument at 2:30 a.m. and will be continuing through late Thursday night. Demastes has a family business called The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. A few were still left by afternoon, waiting for tow trucks to go get their cars. Benjamin Kiley (right) makes a call on his phone while Chad Cambronne looks out the window for his tow truck on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (left to right) have their things loaded into the pickup truck of volunteer Carl Allen (back) outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's George Turic throws limbs from a fallen tree into the bed of a truck on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's Kiev Adrassy uses a chainsaw to take apart a tree that had fallen into Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Park and Recreation employees Kiev Andrassy, left, and Eric Becker clean up a fallen tree on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A man makes a manmade blizzard with his snowblower in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A set of patio furniture at the King Soopers on Baptist Rd. shows the depth of yesterday's snow on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Brad Townley uses his neighbor's snowblower to clean out his driveway in Woodland Park, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Townley had also cleaned out three other driveways before his own. Because of the volume of snow, he said he started with a shovel and it was much easier to use the snowblower. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
John Hunt makes his way between to huge tree roots that left a hole in his yard and tree debris littering around his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Craig Duncan, left, takes down the information of resident John Hunt after a huge tree lands in the front yard of Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
John Hunt, right, looks outside with his wife Melissa Hunt at huge tree that landed in his yard narrowly missing Melissa's car by "several inches" on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cars are still marooned on Monday morning on the offramp at Woodmen & I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A line of trucks are marooned in the northbound lane of I-25 just south of Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
PHOTOS: Aftermath of Colorado Springs' 'bomb cyclone' blizzard
Pikes Peak area roads were closed for extended periods, trees were downed and power outages were common as a 'bomb cyclone' blizzard ripped through the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday. Here are photos from the following day (March 14, 2019).
1 of 49
Caption +
John Hunt looks at the huge tree that landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
It was semi trucks as far as the eye could see just south of Baptist Rd. on I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. The trucks had been stuck further down the road, but were allowed to convoy as far as Baptist Rd. where this photo was taken about 12:40. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Springs Electric works on the power lines on Palmer Park Blvd., on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following aftermath from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (right to left) have their things loaded into the pickup of volunteer Carl Allen outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A man skis past the closed onramp to I-25 at Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
An SUV maneuvers through abandoned cars on Jackson Creek Pkwy. in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The porch of John Hunt where a huge tree landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A huge tree lands in the front yard of John Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A huge tree lands in the front yard of John Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car started. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Keith Sparks gets help from his friend, Steve Behrends, to dig out his car. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car was rolling. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Chris Demastes and his family had started clearing snow in Monument at 2:30 a.m. and will be continuing through late Thursday night. Demastes has a family business called The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. A few were still left by afternoon, waiting for tow trucks to go get their cars. Benjamin Kiley (right) makes a call on his phone while Chad Cambronne looks out the window for his tow truck on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (left to right) have their things loaded into the pickup truck of volunteer Carl Allen (back) outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's George Turic throws limbs from a fallen tree into the bed of a truck on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's Kiev Adrassy uses a chainsaw to take apart a tree that had fallen into Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Springs Park and Recreation employees Kiev Andrassy, left, and Eric Becker clean up a fallen tree on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A man makes a manmade blizzard with his snowblower in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A set of patio furniture at the King Soopers on Baptist Rd. shows the depth of yesterday's snow on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Nick Warren shovels out his 74-year-old father's driveway the day after the bomb cyclone hit in Woodland Park, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Brad Townley uses his neighbor's snowblower to clean out his driveway in Woodland Park, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Townley had also cleaned out three other driveways before his own. Because of the volume of snow, he said he started with a shovel and it was much easier to use the snowblower. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
John Hunt makes his way between to huge tree roots that left a hole in his yard and tree debris littering around his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Craig Duncan, left, takes down the information of resident John Hunt after a huge tree lands in the front yard of Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
John Hunt, right, looks outside with his wife Melissa Hunt at huge tree that landed in his yard narrowly missing Melissa's car by "several inches" on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A CSPD cruiser blocks I-25 north of Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A CSPD cruiser blocks I-25 north of Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cars are still marooned on Monday morning on the offramp at Woodmen & I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A line of trucks are marooned in the northbound lane of I-25 just south of Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A 40-foot tall blue spruce blew over during Wednesday's storm. Luckily, it missed the house by inches. Photo by Stephanie Earls, The Gazette.
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
This fence in the Stetson Hills area blew over during Wednesday's storm. Photo by Dan Steever, The Gazette.
The view of southbound I-25 just north of the Palmer Divide on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @dcsheriff)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The view of southbound I-25 just north of the Palmer Divide on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @dcsheriff)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The view of southbound I-25 just north of the Palmer Divide on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @dcsheriff)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Storm aftermath on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @EPCSheriff)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Storm aftermath in El Paso County on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @EPCSheriff)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Before it was shut down midday Wednesday, I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver was blocked by pileups on Monument Hill and in the "Gap," the two lane, 18-mile stretch north of Monument to Castle Rock.
James Lutack of Pueblo slammed into a Dodge Caravan ahead of him on Monument Hill as he was hit from behind.
"It was so quiet after because all the engines turned off and you could just hear the boom-boom-boom-boom of cars piling up behind me," Lutack said. "It was eerie."
He'd left Denver while it was raining, thinking he get home ahead of the storm, but things got "brutal" around Castle Rock and continued to deteriorate, he said.
After the crash, Lutack said he heard four people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Some vehicles had windows busted out by the crashes, forcing owners to seek shelter in the cars of strangers until help arrived.
Lutack didn’t have heat, but said he came prepared with boots, extra clothing and a blanket.
He was among the lucky few who were only stranded on the interstate for a couple hours. A state trooper drove him to a church in Larkspur where he spent most of the afternoon before being trucked to the warming shelter at the Douglas County fairgrounds in Castle Rock, where he spent the night.
Many flights were again canceled or delayed Thursday as the airports continue to recover from the severe weather — blowing snow and 80 mph winds closed Denver International Airport's six runways for only the fourth time in the airport's history, and gusts at the Colorado Springs Airport topped out at a record 96 mph.
The Colorado Springs Airport had 57 flights scheduled for Thursday, 21 of which were canceled, said spokeswoman Aidan Ryan. Several more were delayed.
Some of the departures were canceled because the inbound flight had been canceled, creating a domino effect, Ryan said.
About 10 people stayed overnight at the Colorado Springs Airport, which served as a warming shelter. Nearby hotels were full with travelers and airport staff, Ryan said.
The airports provided blankets and sleeping pads.
Schools and government offices remained closed Thursday for the second day in a row, and many businesses delayed openings.
"Our crews have been working hard all night long, coordinating with (Colorado Springs police)," the city tweeted Thursday morning, warning that thick ice and abandoned vehicles remain an issue. "The storm is over but our response is not. If you can stay home and off the roads today, please help us out."
Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.
Get email notifications on Ellie Mulder daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Ellie Mulder posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Kaitlin is a public safety reporter with a focus on investigations. She is a proud Ohioan, champion for local libraries, volunteer reading tutor and an expert ice cream connoisseur (mint chocolate chip!). She joined the Gazette in 2016.
Get email notifications on Kaitlin Durbin daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Kaitlin Durbin posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.