After more than two months since it sparked, the Spring fire near La Veta is 100 percent contained., the Costilla County Office of Emergency Management tweeted Monday.
The blaze burned more than 200 homes and razed 108,000 acres, becoming the third-largest wildfire in Colorado's recent history.
Jesper Jorgenson, 52, was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire. Arrest records show that did not properly extinguish a fire he started in a pit on his property in Forbes Park to cook meat.
Authorities said they found him driving away from the property with burns on his body after the fire started.
Only two major wildfires are burning in Colorado.
The Silver Creek fire, 16 miles north of Kremmling, is 76 percent contained and showing minimal fire behavior, the Rocky Mountain Area Geographic Coordinating Center reported. The Cabin Lake fire, 16 miles southeast of Meeker, is 97 percent contained, also with minimal fire behavior.