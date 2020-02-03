A fast freeze and snow snarled traffic around the Pikes Peak region Monday afternoon and worsening conditions were expected to tangle the Tuesday commute before temperatures plunge below zero.
After a record-setting 73-degree Sunday, temperatures were expected to drop to four degrees below zero Tuesday night.
The quick freeze hit Monday afternoon, with the high temperature of the day set at midnight with 51 degrees before Colorado Springs felt winter's icy grip
"If you do not need to travel, please stay off the roadways," the Colorado State Patrol warned Monday afternoon as snow turned roads into rinks.
Interstate 25 was closed at Larkspur for more than a hour Monday afternoon by spin-outs and crashes, and the icy conditions tormented drivers from Pueblo to Denver.
The National Weather Service reported the daytime high temperatures dropped by 49 degrees from Sunday to Monday in Colorado Springs as schools and churches scrambled to cancel Monday evening activities across the region. Many had already announced at least delayed starts for Tuesday.
"It happens this time of year," said the National Weather Service's Kathy Torgerson as she updated forecasts Monday at the agency's Pueblo office.
If you're unhappy with the sudden shift, blame Canada. Torgerson said cold, arctic air from Canada flooded south to end Colorado's spring-like weather. That cold air met moisture flowing in from the Pacific Ocean to bring the snow showers, she said.
"It is going to meander across the state and then exit the area Tuesday," she said of the storm.
But before you start complaining, remember that Colorado weather can always get worse. And it will on Tuesday.
The moisture is heading east, but the cold will linger. And without clouds to retain what little heat Tuesday will bring, it's going to get frigid.
The Weather Service said the lowest temperatures of the winter so far will ensue.
Negative temperatures are forecast across the Pikes Peak region. Some areas, including Monument Hill could hit 10-below Tuesday night. The Weather Service said winds gusting up to 15 mph, while gentle by Colorado Springs standards, will exacerbate the cold.
The wind chill temperature in downtown Colorado Springs could hit 15-below Tuesday night. The main challenge Tuesday morning, though, will be on the roads.
Ice gripped hills across Colorado Springs Monday night as snow continued to fall.
"Please avoid the Fillmore hill between Centennial and Chestnut due to icy and slick conditions," Colorado Springs police said on Twitter Monday night.
Most police agencies went on "accident alert" Monday night, meaning drivers in non-injury fender-benders can report the crash after the storm passes.
Colorado Springs police Sgt. James Waters advised drivers to give themselves extra time, and to slow down if they have to be out.
But, the best response may be to find slippers, cocoa and a newspaper and wait out the morning commute, he said.
"If you don't have to be out, stay home where it's warm," Waters said.
Warmer weather is on the way. High temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s by Wednesday.
There is another storm on the way, though. Forecasters expect flurries across the region Friday night.