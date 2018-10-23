After more than six months of excitedly waiting and watching for a birth, staff at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — home of the biggest captive giraffe herd — have conceded that 11-year-old Laikipia isn't pregnant after all.
"Although several blood, fecal and ultrasound tests throughout the year have given us some evidence of a pregnancy, she is now well outside of a typical gestation window," says a Tuesday post on the zoo's Facebook page. "We now believe the test results led us down the wrong path."
Tests can't predict giraffe pregnancy with 100 percent certainty, said zoo spokeswoman Jenny Koch.
"She seems healthy," Koch said. "She's put on a few pounds, but nothing that concerns us."
In early April, the zoo announced that two giraffes could give birth in late April or early May. A camera was set up in their birthing stall, and staff posted weekly live videos on Facebook to update the giraffes' thousands of online fans.
Muziki gave birth June 4 to Penny, the zoo's 200th calf. But her legs splayed when she was 9 days old, starting a chain of health problems that led to her being euthanized at 8 weeks old.
The difficult decision was the kindest choice, zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain said at the time.
When Laikipia still hadn't given birth months later, the staff said she could have conceived on a later date, Koch said. Still, no calf arrived.
The caption on an Oct. 9 video on Facebook asked viewers to guess: "When do YOU think baby #201 will arrive? Or do you think our pregnant giraffe might not actually be pregnant and is, in fact, just pleasantly plump?"
Koch said veterinarians still are learning about progesterone levels in giraffes. "Just as human science is not exact, same with veterinary science," she said.
The live birth cam has been shut down, but the zoo's 16 giraffes still can be seen at cmzoo.org/giraffecam from live cameras in their yard.
The zoo staff thanked the giraffes' fans Tuesday on Facebook: "We have all experienced the excitement of the #Raceto200, the beauty of a live birth, the sorrow of a tragic loss, and even the confusion provided by Laikipia — and we've experienced it all TOGETHER! We appreciate everyone's support and kindness and love!"