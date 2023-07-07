El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help after multiple shots were fired inside an occupied home in the Security-Widefield area early Friday morning.

Residents with information regarding the shooting or who have surveillance footage they are willing to share with authorities should contact the department’s tip line at 719-520-7777.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane just after 3 a.m., where multiple gunshots had been fired into the home. No one was injured.

To assist with this and future investigations, Pikes Peak community members are encouraged to voluntarily apply for the department’s Community Video Program. Those who have video or still-image surveillance will share their name, address and contact information under the program so in the event of a crime in their area, authorities can easily reach out to request or view potentially useful footage.