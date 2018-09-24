It killed a child in El Paso County and forced thousands of Coloradans into hospital beds — part of a record-breaking run last fall and winter for a common, seasonal scourge.
Now, with influenza season again on the horizon, public health workers are urging residents to get vaccinated and to improve their odds against a repeat of last year’s unexpectedly virulent flu season.
“We really want people to be vaccinated in the fall, because we don’t know when influenza season is going to start,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We want people to be protected in time.”
Last influenza season was among the worst on record.
Across Colorado, about 4,650 people were hospitalized for the flu during the 2017-18 flu season — more than at any other season since hospitalizations were first tracked nearly 15 years ago, and more than double that of the 2009 pandemic.
The same held true in El Paso County, where a record 489 people were hospitalized. That was more than two and a half times the number of people hospitalized during the 2009 pandemic.
An El Paso County child died, along with 179 other children across the nation, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four out of every five of those children had not been vaccinated against the flu, the agency reported.
It also significantly affected seniors across the state. Coloradans ages 65 and older were hospitalized at rates 13 to 20 times more frequently than children over the age of 4, teenagers and people under the age of 50, the state Health Department figures show.
Much of that could be attributed to the specific strain of influenza that circulated most widely last season, Herlihy said. That strain — called H3N2 — disproportionately affected seniors and can cause spikes in hospitalizations.
Complicating matters was the fact that last year’s vaccine was only 25 percent effective against that particular strain. Amid that backdrop, hospital beds filled up quickly.
“Every influenza virus is a bit different year to year,” Herlihy said. “It’s a virus that adapts and mutates pretty readily. And so a small genetic change can make a big difference in how the virus impacts us year to year.”
Public health officials say that shouldn’t keep everyone ages 6 months and older from getting immunized this go-around.
Doing so protects others from getting sick, and it can significantly reduce the flu’s severity in people who end up catching it, said Shannon Rowe, an epidemiologist with El Paso County Public Health.
“It’s always worth getting the vaccine regardless of the effectiveness,” Rowe said. “Even if it’s not a 100-percent match, it’ll help decrease the severity of the illness.”
Some evidence suggests that the vaccine’s effectiveness might wane several months after being administered. Still, Herlihy recommended people get vaccinated in the next few weeks, because the virus typically begins circulating in October.
“We do think the greater risk is not receiving the vaccine in time,” Herlihy said.
This year, a nasal spray has returned to the market after a two-year hiatus, which was due to concerns about its effectiveness.
Flu shots also are available at El Paso County Public Health’s offices at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
Whether this season will be better remains unclear. The Southern Hemisphere experienced a milder flu season these past several months, and the virus peaked later than usual, Herlihy said.
The dominant strain down there was H1N1 — a different strain from what circulated last year in the U.S., and one associated with the 2009 pandemic, she said. Fewer hospitalizations are typically needed for people affected by it. And flu vaccines appear to be more effective against it.
Still, far more questions exist than answers.
And that uncertainty only highlights the importance of getting a flu shot, public health experts say.
“If it’s available to you and you can get it, it’s recommended to get it as soon as you can,” Rowe said. “It takes a couple weeks for your body to kick-start and build that immunity to influenza. And it’s better to do that before there are lots of sick people around you.”