After months of withholding the autopsies of Deputy Micah Flick and suspected car thief Manuel Zetina, both of whom were killed in a Feb. 5 shootout, the El Paso County coroner on Friday did an about-face and released both records.
The reports detail examinations of both bodies less than 24 hours after the shooting, noting where bullets entered and exited the bodies and other injuries they suffered.
Flick was shot once in his upper chest, beneath the neckline, his autopsy report says. The bullet pierced his aorta and lung, resulting in “massive blood loss.”
The autopsy determined he had been shot at “near-contact range.” The bullet was not found.
Zetina was shot three times — in the chest, back and left arm. Bullets traveled through his heart, left lung, diaphragm and liver, also resulting in massive blood loss, his report said. One of those bullets struck him at close range, it said.
Zetina also had methamphetamine in his system, consistent with reports he’d been smoking meth before the shooting while sitting in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Murray Hill Apartments.
Details of the shootout and the men’s deaths had been released in August when the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.
But Coroner Robert Bux persisted, even after the DA’s ruling, with his petition to seal Flick’s and Zetina’s autopsy reports, saying their release would cause emotional distress for Flick’s family.
Particularly, Bux said Flick’s widow, Rachael Flick, opposed the release as it “would cause additional stress and grief to her family.”
“Release of the autopsy report will stir community conversation and will provide details difficult for (Flick’s) 7 year old children to process as well as other family members, and adds substantial stress to their mother to protect her children from the detailed autopsy description and location of Deputy Flick’s injuries,” Bux’s petition said. “This family is still grieving and the release of the report is not helpful for the healing process.”
The Gazette and the Colorado Springs Independent partnered with media agencies KOAA, KKTV, KUSA and KDVR in hiring legal counsel to fight for the records’ release. The sides had been scheduled to meet with a judge on the matter Thursday.
Then, on Wednesday, Colorado Springs police released its 907-page investigative file on the shooting, which gave detailed statements from officers involved about how and where Flick and Zetina were shot.
In releasing the reports Friday, the coroner’s attorney, Diana May, said Bux had determined “there is no longer a substantial injury to the public interest,” noting that the police report and DA’s ruling already were public. May noted Rachael Flick continues to oppose the release of her husband’s autopsy report, but did not again cite concern for Flick’s family as a reason to seal the reports.
May filed a notice Friday afternoon to withdraw Bux’s petition to seal the reports, which was granted by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry shortly after. The Gazette and other media are opposing the move through attorney, Steven Zansberg, seeking for the Coroner’s Office to repay the collective attorney’s fees on grounds Bux may have improperly shielded the records from the public.
Bux has a history of denying The Gazette access to autopsy reports, which are public record under Colorado law, except in “extraordinary situation(s)” where release would cause “substantial injury to the public.” In the past two years, he has filed petitions to seal five other autopsy reports.