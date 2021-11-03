The headlines and hashtags practically wrote themselves for the late-night political drama on a major policy change in the tiny El Paso County town of Ramah.
Ramahgeddon. RamahDrama.
Ramah officials asked voters to create a towns sales tax that they say would provide about $20,000 a year for town improvements. But late into Tuesday night, unofficial results showed the race was tied, 20 votes for and 20 votes against.
But when town residents woke up Wednesday morning, the measure appeared likely to pass after eight additional votes were counted: six for and two against.
Ramah, a town of roughly 120 people that sits along U.S. 24 between Calhan and Simla, did not before this election have a local sales tax and relied on other sources of revenue. Ballot measure 2A would change that by implementing a 2% sales and use tax on transactions in the town's limits, and in doing so provide revenue for the "purpose of funding general municipal operations."
Town clerk and treasurer Cindy Tompkins found out Wednesday morning that the tie had been broken, and the measure appears likely to pass, thanks to additional votes that were likely cast on Election Day and later counted by city officials. "Out here, honestly, more people want to vote in person," Tompkins said.
As of about noon Wednesday, 26 voters — or about 54% — opted to approve the measure and 22 — or 45% — voted against it.
Those 48 votes represent about 40% turnout, exceeding the county's turnout rate as a whole. Tompkins said she was impressed with the turnout and the choice the voters ultimately appear to have made.
"It's more looking toward the future," Tompkins said of the measure. "We're tiny right now, but that's going to change."
She said given the percent margins, she did not know how likely a recount was. There had been no official discussions of retallying the votes