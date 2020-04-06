After weeks of planning and two potentially costly delays, a 70-bed isolation shelter for people potentially stricken with the coronavirus opened inside a historic downtown Colorado Springs landmark and events center.

The first homeless person checked in to the City Auditorium on Sunday afternoon as part of a last-ditch effort to keep the coronavirus pandemic from running wild through the city’s homeless shelters and quickly overwhelming local hospitals with new patients. For the foreseeable future, the building will be reserved for people with symptoms of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — or people who need a place to recover after having been discharged from a hospital.

The move offered a stark image of the changing times wrought by the pandemic — a nearly century-old community gathering spot and concert venue turned into a ward for the city's homeless.

"I'm really happy that the isolation shelter is opening, as I believe it will help protect the most vulnerable and help flatten the curve in our community," said Andrew Phelps, the city's homelessness prevention and response coordinator. "It's been a herculean effort to get this shelter off the ground."

Whether it opened in time remains to be seen.

Separate insurance issues twice kept the shelter from opening in recent weeks, with one of those delays forcing officials to downsize the operation to make it fit into a new venue.

That cost the city valuable time while working against a virus with an incubation period of up to two weeks. A chief concern is that people can be infected with the virus and spread it despite not having any symptoms.

Originally, Springs Rescue Mission volunteered to host the shelter on its sprawling campus on downtown’s southern edge by moving a program out of one building and using the space to house 130 cots.

But the nonprofit encountered liability insurance issues on March 27 that threatened coverage for the rest of the nonprofit and its campus, the nonprofit's leaders said.

Organizers later pivoted to the City Auditorium, where 70 cots were unpacked on thick protective matting and covered in disposable sleeping bags. But plans for that location crumbled last week due to insurance issues — this time, over insuring staff from nonprofits working at the shelter.

On Sunday, those issues appeared resolved.

The city contracted Zactly Employment Solutions to staff the shelter with a nurse on hand 12 hours a day and two certified nursing assistants there 24/7. A doctor with the University of Colorado School of Medicine also will be on call.

Even so, the shelter should not be considered a medical facility, said Jennifer Mariano, administrator for the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care.

"The intent of the shelter is just to really make sure that folks who don't have a home can get better," Mariano said.

The shelter is expected to cost $750,000 to operate for three months, Mariano said. Government and nonprofit officials plan to seek help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which could cover up to 75% of those costs.

Springs Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Discover Goodwill, Envida and the Pikes Peak Library District also supplied staff time or supplies for the shelter.

Already, some homeless people avoid shelters due to fears of catching respiratory illnesses while sleeping with more than 150 people in a single building.

Lance Kralicek, 30, said he occasionally visits the Springs Rescue Mission’s shelter when temperatures at night get unbearably cold. But normally he avoids shelters — including during this pandemic — to avoid getting sick.

Instead, he sleeps on sidewalks and beside downtown buildings, using blankets to keep warm. As someone who suffers from asthma — putting him at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus — it’s the safest choice, he said.

“They say stay 6 feet away from people — you can’t do that if you’re crammed into one area,” Kralicek said last week.

The new isolation shelter would change that.

“That way, those who have it don’t give it to other people,” he said.

Colorado Springs nonprofit leaders say relatively few of the homeless have shown symptoms of the virus so far. Nine people had been refused entry into the Springs Rescue Mission as of Wednesday due to having symptoms. And about one person a day has shown up at the Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery shelter with mild symptoms.

Other cities also are grappling with how best to protect homeless people. Often, they’ve turned to motel rooms left vacant by the pandemic.

In Aurora, city leaders arranged to house people who appear to be ailing from the virus in a hotel. The city agreed to pay $70 a night per room, and it had to sign on as a lessee of the hotel to be covered under its liability insurance.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless in Denver also plans to use 100 motel rooms to quarantine people who are homeless, said Cathy Alderman, the nonprofit’s spokeswoman. But that may not be enough, and the organization also may need to use larger venues to temporarily house people.

“We’re definitely in crisis mode,” Alderman said on Friday.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this report.