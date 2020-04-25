Five African penguins intended for a new exhibit arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Friday, the zoo announced Saturday.

Four of the penguins — named Safara, Alex, and their two sons, Rudo and Rufaro — were transferred from San Francisco, a statement said. The fifth penguin, a female named Pomona, came from the Denver Zoo.

The animals are the first inhabitants of the zoo's new "Water's Edge: Africa" exhibit, the statement said.

"The five tuxedoed birds didn't take more than a minute to say hello and begin exploring their brand-new indoor pool and rocks together," the zoo said. "African penguins are from the southern parts of Africa and enjoy warmer temperatures like we have in Colorado, versus their cousins from arctic regions of the world."

Though the zoo is temporarily closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, construction on the Water's Edge exhibit is continuing, the zoo said.

