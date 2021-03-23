A grassroots advocacy group is pushing for Colorado Springs decision makers to address affordable housing in a rezoning and subdivision ordinance.
“Zoning is relevant because right now 83% of residential land is zoned for single-family use, which means we can’t build enough housing to meet the demand, and that’s driving up the cost,” said Liam Reynolds, co-founder of the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership.
The coalition is calling for policies that will make housing more affordable and attainable.
That’s the plan, said Peter Wysocki, the city’s planning and development director.
“We want to make sure our zoning regulations recognize that housing markets are changing, and we need a variety of housing types,” he said.
But public sentiment could be a factor in reworking zoning standards, which are urban-planning regulations that dictate how developers and property owners can use their land.
Whether the “Not In My Backyard” train of thought will make room for more duplexes, four-plexes, townhomes, condos and apartment buildings in new and existing neighborhoods around town is part of what officials are trying to ascertain during the current public-input phase.
“We’ll be looking for general community acceptance of higher density — accessory dwelling units or mixing in urban areas more townhomes in closer proximity to single-family housing, or multi-family apartments in closer proximity to commercial development,” Wysocki said.
Two remote public meetings are being held this week.
The first is a virtual open house for RetoolCOS, the city’s zoning initiative. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
To attend, go to: https://coloradosprings.gov/planning-and-development/article/public-notice/retoolcos-virtual-open-0.
The second, hosted by the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership and Faith Table, is an online panel discussion titled, “A City for Everyone: How Zoning Can Ease the Affordable Housing Crisis.”
The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom. To register, go to to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcuiopjouH9LQcjrXggXu2MXE-nHGP8DH?fbclid=IwAR1NRy4Mtc3MaIXzxGyt_g6-8M--QC-Z1LIwgOTYaB1MiMJGCscN_lsuwqo.
Not enough multi-family housing is being built partly due to the city’s zoning restrictions, Reynolds said, which haven’t been updated since the late 1990s.
“We want to see the revisions allow more kinds of housing in existing single-family zones — duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes,” he said.
Current city codes cover building either apartment buildings or single-family detached subdivisions, with in-between projects requiring additional approvals.
The group also advocates for reductions in minimum parking space requirements and a “less onerous” zoning appeals process.
“These are procedures that make it more difficult to build affordable housing,” said Max Kronstadt, the other co-founder of the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership.
Such issues are important to city leaders, Wysocki said, who have made a “conscious decision” to add up to 1,000 units per year to the city’s affordable-housing stock, which is restricted to the homeless, and extremely low and low-income residents earning a small percentage of the area median income.
Building more “attainable housing” also is a priority, he said, meaning “even if you’re making 100% of the area median income, $70,000 to $80,000 a year, you can still afford to rent or purchase a home and not be mortgage-burdened.”
“We do realize we are short on housing inventory, and the low inventory results in escalating home prices,” Wysocki said.
“RetoolCOS could certainly incorporate regulations that make it a little easier to build different housing types”— such as small multi-plexes on single-family lots or taller apartments for higher density.
Requiring developers to provide a certain percentage of units for low- to moderate-income families, or adjusting fees, such as utilities costs, are other methods of incentivizing affordable housing, he said.
“We’re still evaluating options, but the overall tone and tenor of the new regulations is to allow flexibility for changing housing conditions and consumer preferences,” Wysocki said.
The city needs more duplexes, town homes and small apartment complexes to be built as infill in existing neighborhoods, Reynolds said.
While residential real estate sales have been hot in Colorado Springs, wages have lagged behind, which has priced some out of the rental and ownership market, he said.
A third-quarter “Health of Housing Markets” report from Nationwide Economics released in September rated Colorado Springs as “one of the least affordable markets in the country.”
Colorado Springs ranked as the nation’s sixth weakest-performing housing market out of 400 areas in the study because of its lack of housing affordability.
Neighborhood opposition has been strong for many proposed affordable projects, with construction on The Ridge, which fully opened in January in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, being tied up in lawsuits for years.
“For so long, they’ve been the only voice at so many of these discussions at City Council, saying no, we don’t want this, this is going to destroy our neighborhoods,” Reynolds said.
“The answer to fighting NIMBYism is to be that other voice and bring as many people to the table who want to see more equitable development.”