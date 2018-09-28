Three months ago, James Edward Papol asked his mother to visit him at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, where he was a patient.
It appears Papol wanted to explain to her why he was about to be arrested in the rape and fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Mary Lynn Vialpando, a Colorado Springs murder that had remained unsolved for 30 years.
According to the arrest affidavit, Colorado Springs police detective James Isham had come to the hospital on June 13 to question Papol and collect DNA.
In November, authorities got a hit in matching DNA taken from Vialpando’s body in 1988 — a vaginal smear and a pubic hair — to Papol’s.
That only provided a lead, and a new sample would be needed to make an arrest.
Papol, 46, wanted his mother to know he hadn’t killed Vialpando, even if police had found his DNA on the body. At the time, he was 15 and living with her and his siblings at a west-side motel near where the body was found.
He told his mother, Carol Gearhart, that on the night Vialpando was killed he left the motel for a few hours and found a body on a hill, the affidavit states. Papol said he touched it to see if the woman was alive, causing the body to roll down the hill. He checked the neck and wrist for a pulse, then stole jewelry the woman was wearing, his mother told police last month.
Jewelry, including a necklace and a bracelet, had been stolen from the body, the affidavit says.
Gearhart told police her son told her he’d left his DNA “all over the body,” and that he was “freaking out” when she visited him.
She told police that the night before the killing, she was getting high with a “biker” outside the motel on West Colorado Avenue near 26th Street, leaving Papol to baby-sit the other children. She said after she returned, Papol left for a couple of hours. She was awakened in the morning by sirens and learned that “a dead girl” was in the alley across the street.
Papol is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony murder predicated by robbery, rape and theft, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said in announcing his arrest last week.
Papol had a criminal record, and his ex-wives, at least one of whom got a restraining order, accused him of beating them and his mother.
He “just really hates women, that is what it comes down to,” one of his two ex-wives said in the affidavit.
The ex-wife, who met Papol in November 1991 when she was pregnant, said their relationship turned violent when they moved into a Colorado Springs apartment together.
The affidavit state the following:
One ex-wife said she saw Papol beat his mother. When the couple separated the first time, Papol threatened to kill his estranged spouse and her mother.
The beatings worsened, she said, after they moved to New Jersey. Papol would “punch her like she was a man.” Even after she fled to a women’s shelter, Papol found her and continued to assault her.
She left Papol because she was afraid he would molest her daughter and hurt their son.
While he never admitted killing anyone, he once said, “You don’t think I would kill you, I’ve killed better than you.”
He had an “obsession” with machetes and would say “inappropriate and sick stuff.”
Another ex-wife, who was married to him between 1996 and 2005, is quoted in the affidavit as telling police, “I killed someone when I was younger.”
She sought two restraining orders against him in 1999, saying he hit her in the face while they were driving, cut her, gave her “a fat lip,” and struck her outdoors, prompting neighbors to call police. She also wrote that he was “always saying he was going to hurt me. He has in the past. Kick, hit, pushed, shoved and choked me.”
Ex-wife of suspect in 30-year-old killing described beatings, threats in restraining order complaints
Amanda Anderson said she met Papol when she was 17 and he was 16 at the Dale House for at-risk youth in Colorado Springs. They dated until he became “very aggressive,” and she feared he would assault her.
About a month after police matched Papol’s DNA to the case, Anderson contacted the police Cold Case Facebook page, saying she might know who killed Vialpondo.
Shown the composite drawing of the suspect, she said it matched Papol 100 percent.