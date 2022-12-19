An arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette reveals new details in the death of 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, who was found bleeding from a single stab wound to his chest in downtown Colorado Springs on Nov. 26.

Detectives discovered a blood trail leading to 122 E. Mill St., a block from where Garduno-Ramirez was found, according to the affidavit.

At the address, they found three men hiding inside, all of whom denied any involvement in Garduno-Ramirez's death. Detectives also found more blood that they believed belonged to Garduno-Ramirez, according to the affidavit.

Garduno-Ramirez's car was found in a dirt lot next to the Mill Street address.

Detectives interviewed the owner of the address, Neil Montoya Sr., who told detectives he was out of town at the time of Garduno-Ramirez's death, but that his son, Neil Montoya Jr., was supposed to be staying at the address and that he often carried a knife with him, according to the affidavit.

Montoya Jr. told detectives that he had no idea what happened, did not know Garduno-Ramirez and that at the time of the incident he was at his aunt's house several miles from the crime scene.

When detectives conducted further interviews with one of the men found inside Montoya Jr.'s home address, it became clear that Montoya Jr. had not been honest in his initial interviews with law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

One of the men found at the scene said that a few days before Garduno-Ramirez's death a man, later identified as Montoya Jr., approached him at a park while he was playing guitar and asked if he wanted to make music with him at his residence.

Montoya Jr. was a rapper, according to the affidavit, going by the name "Vicious Loco" and that he and a few others were making music together the night of the incident when Montoya Jr. told everyone he needed to go quickly, but did not return.

The man who spoke to police also said he saw Montoya Jr. and Garduno-Ramirez talking outside the residence, and that he believed Montoya Jr. might be schizophrenic, according to the affidavit.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage from surrounding properties that showed Garduno-Ramirez and a man detectives believe was Montoya Jr. talking in front of Garduno-Ramirez's car, according to the affidavit.

Additional footage showed Garduno-Ramirez running from someone detectives believe was Montoya Jr. with "a large dark spot on the front of the chest near the area where his injury was."

Detectives determined the suspect was Montoya Jr. because his tattoos and the clothes he was wearing in the video were the same clothes he was wearing during his first interview with police, according to the affidavit.

Montoya Jr. was arrested Dec. 1, and faces one charge of first-degree murder.

Court records show that Montoya Jr. has several prior convictions in El Paso County. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

In 2017 Montoya Jr. pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding and was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections, and in 2016 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to six months in jail and two years supervised probation.

Court records show that Montoya Jr. also had cases against him dismissed by the District Attorney's Office in 2019, when he was accused of third-degree assault, and in 2015, when he was accused of second-degree burglary and felony theft. A case in 2015, when he was accused of third-degree assault, was dismissed by the court, according to court records.

Montoya Jr. made his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Dec. 14, and will next appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 24.

Montoya Jr. is being held at El Paso County jail without bond.