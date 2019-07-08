A dispute over rent led to a fatal shooting last week in a southeast Colorado Springs home, an arrest affidavit shows.
Paul Miller, 35, allegedly was shot in the neck and groin Wednesday evening by his mother's ex-boyfriend, Michael Mills, 56, in the home in the 3400 block of Springnite Drive.
Mills told police that he had been having problems with his "landlord/ex-girlfriend," Corina Miller, over rent, the affidavit says. Mills and Paul Miller were in a heated dispute over the payments when Miller reportedly threatened to send his dog, an Akita named Malice, to attack Mills and his pet cats.
Mills, who told police he was afraid of Miller's dog, reportedly grabbed his revolver and loaded it, the affidavit says.
Mills closed the sliding glass door to his bedroom while Miller went to retrieve the dog, but Miller returned and opened the door, walked back into the room and pushed Mills backward four times, the affidavit says. Then Mills allegedly fired his gun, hitting Miller.
About 7 p.m., police received a call from Corina Miller, 54, saying her son had been shot. Moments later, police received another call from Mills saying he had shot his roommate's son.
When police arrived, they found Paul Miller sitting on a staircase with three to four gunshot wounds. He was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where he died.
Mills, who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, remains in El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond, inmate records show.