A Colorado Springs woman arrested in the shooting death of her 2-year-old son had loaded the gun to protect herself from her methamphetamine dealer, an arrest affidavit says.
Melissa Adamson, 32, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in the death of Lokhi Richard Bloom. She posted a $10,000 bail and was released.
Adamson told police that she had received a text from her methamphetamine dealer sometime on Oct. 21 regarding a dispute over a drug deal, the affidavit says. She loaded her pink and black .380-caliber handgun and chambered a round to protect herself from the dealer, whom she identified as “Beast.”
Sometime between 2 and 6 p.m., Adamson saw her drug dealer outside her home in the 1500 block of Hartford Street on her surveillance cameras. After he left, she placed her gun inside a home office and went to the garage to call her sister.
While in the garage, she told police that she “heard something, possibly a gunshot,” arrest records say.
A video recording system showed the boy walking down the hallway and entering the office alone at 5:18 p.m. A short time later, a man in the home — Terry Bloom— got up from watching TV, went to the office and came out carrying Lohki, who appeared to be injured, arrest records say.
When deputies arrived, the child was in Adamson’s arms, said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. Lokhi died at a hospital.
Investigators determined that the boy found the gun and apparently shot himself. His death is not considered a homicide.
Adamson was found guilty of child abuse knowingly/recklessly causing bodily abuse in September 2015, before Lokhi was born, court records show.
Randy Hays, who lives in a nearby unit, told The Gazette that the boy had two older brothers.
