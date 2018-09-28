The suspect in a 1988 rape and fatal stabbing of a Colorado Springs woman is alleged to have severely beaten multiple women as well as his mother, his arrest affidavit shows.
James Edward Papol, 46, "just really hates women that is what it comes down to," one of his ex-wives, Jessica Blair told police, court papers say.
Papol was arrested last week at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Mary Lynn Vialpando, 24, whose body was left in an alley off West Colorado Avenue near 26th Street on June 5, 1988. He also faces additional charges of felony murder predicated by robbery, rape and theft, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said.
The killing had gone unsolved until DNA taken from Vialpando’s body and preserved for more than three decades was matched to Papol using databases and technology that were unavailable 30 years ago, police said.
Blair, who met Papol in November 1991 when she was pregnant with her daughter, said that their relationship turned violent when they moved in together in an apartment in Colorado Springs. She recounted a time she was asleep on the floor of their apartment and Papol woke her up by kicking her in the face and choking her.
She witnessed Papol beating his mother, and, when she split up from him for the first time, he sent a letter to her mother threatening to kill her.
Papol also threatened to kill Blair.
When they lived later lived in New Jersey, the beatings worsened, Blair said in the affidavit. Papol would "punch her like she was a man." Even after she moved to a women's shelter, Papol found her and continued to assault her.
Blair split from Papol indefinitely because she was afraid that he would molest her daughter and hurt their son.
When asked if Papol ever admitted to killing someone in the past, she said he never did so outright, but would say, "You don't think I would kill you, I've killed better than you."
She added that had an "obsession" with machetes and would say "inappropriate and sick stuff."
Michelle Papol, who was married to Papol between 1996 and 2005, said he told her, "I killed someone when I was younger" and that he "seemed like he had some remorse," the affidavit said.
She filed two restraining orders against in in 1999, saying he repeatedly beat and threatened to kill her.
The complaints described one incident when Papol had hit her in the face while they were driving, cutting her and giving her “a fat lip.” She also described his hitting her outside their home, causing neighbors to call the police. In another, she wrote that he was "always saying he was going to hurt me. He has in the past. Kick, hit, pushed, shoved and choked me.”
Ex-wife of suspect in 30-year-old killing described beatings, threats in restraining order complaints
It does not appear that a permanent restraining order was granted in either case.
Michelle Papol told police that Papol had threatened her with guns, choked her unconscious and to the point where she would urinate on herself, and broke blood vessels in her eyes.
She also said Papol had assaulted his grandfather in New Jersey with a knife when he was a juvenile.
She believes that some of Papol's "disrespect for women" stemmed from Papol's mother, who was a drug addict and would leave him to babysit his younger siblings.
Amanda Anderson said she met Papol when she was 17 and he was 16 at a home for at-risk youth known as the Dale House. She and Papol dated until he became "very aggressive with her" and she became afraid that he would have assaulted her if she continued their relationship.
Anderson had contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department's Cold Case Facebook page saying she might know who the killer is and, when shown the composite drawing for the case, said it fit Papol's traits "one hundred percent."
At the time of the killing, Papol was living in a motel in the 2600 block of West Colorado Avenue with his mother, Carol Gearhart, the affidavit says. Gearhart told police that the night before the killing she was getting high with a "biker" outside of the motel while Papol was watching her other kids. She returned and Papol left for a couple of hours.
Gearhart said she next remembers getting woken up by sirens sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. and learning that there was "a dead girl" in the alley across the street.
Papol recently told Gearhart that he had found the body on a hill and touched it to see if the person was alive, the affidavit said. The body rolled down the hill. Papol admitted to stealing jewelry from the body and was "freaking out" earlier this year because his DNA was "all over the body."
Court records show Papol was cited by law enforcement in El Paso, Weld and Douglas counties at least 36 times over the last 30 years with allegations of assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, violating a restraining order and repeatedly writing bad checks. His juvenile record is not available.
Many of those adult charges — including a slew of traffic and misdemeanor crimes — ultimately were dismissed. He did, however, have a permanent protection order placed against him in 2001 and has two convictions for vandalism and robbery from the ’90s, and felony menacing and theft convictions from 2008, records show.
The latter charges resulted in probation, but the ‘90s charges should have sent him to prison for a combined 14 years.
He never served the time, Colorado Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Fairbairn said. Both times the court ordered him to be discharged from the El Paso County jail without going to prison, Fairbairn said.