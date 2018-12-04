An accidental shooting that claimed the life of a Fort Carson soldier Saturday was a joke turned deadly, according to a witness, who told police it was an instance of the soldier and his friends being "young, dumb and in the military."
Pfc. Isaac James Klippert, 21, is facing charges of manslaughter, first-degree assault and prohibited use of a weapon in the killing of Caesar Diaz, 25.
Klippert, who was being held in El Paso County jail, posted a $25,000 bail Monday, court records show.
Fort Carson did not immediately respond to records request for Diaz.
Diaz, Klippert and 21-year-old Brandon Rock and several other individuals were shooting at Old Stage Road during the day, after which they cleaned their guns but left them lying around the house in the 3600 block of Saguaro Circle, Klippert's arrest affidavit shows.
Just before 10 p.m. that night, Diaz, Klippert and Rock were drinking and playing cards at the home. Klippert allegedly grabbed what was thought to be an empty gun on the table, racked the slide and pulled the trigger while pointing it at Diaz, he told police.
Diaz was shot and killed.
Klippert said he did not mean to shoot Diaz, according to the arrest records.
Rock told police the three often "play jokes on each other" for no other reason than they are "young, dumb and in the military." Klippert was trying to scare Diaz, just another instance of them "fooling around," he said.
Klippert told police that he had drunk three 16-ounce beers before the shooting.
Klippert, of Yakima, Wash., is assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
He has been in the Army for a year and three months.