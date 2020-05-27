An off-duty Palmer Lake police officer had been drinking for several hours during a party at his home in Sedalia when he fired a gun, wounding a fellow officer in the leg, according to officials and recently released court documents.
Brian Saltzman, 38, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrived at Saltzman’s house, in the 4700 block of Lambert Ranch Trail, where he was holding a “Field Training Program completion party” for his fellow officers and friends, documents show.
According to the arrest affidavit, Saltzman and his guests began drinking at 6 p.m. Sunday. One guest told police he had seen Saltzman drink alcoholic beverages throughout the night.
About 12:15 a.m. Monday, Saltzman pulled out a gun and yelled “Eyes and Ears.” Without looking, Saltzman shot one round behind him toward the outdoor patio area, according to court documents.
The bullet struck another guest in the right leg, the affidavit stated. The woman, who was also a Palmer Lake police officer, was brought to the hospital in stable condition, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said.
When deputies arrived, Saltzman smelled of “an unknown alcoholic beverage” and a small revolver was in his pocket, documents stated.
Saltzman was booked into Douglas County Jail and was released shortly after posting $25,000 bond, records show.
Saltzman, who has been employed with the Palmer Lake Police Department since 2016, was placed on administrative leave, Chief Jason Vanderpool said in a statement. He was assigned to investigations.
“The Palmer Lake Police Department does not take this incident lightly and we have taken every measure to ensure this is being investigated in an efficient and unbiased manner,” Vanderpool said.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation, the Palmer Lake police chief said in the statement.