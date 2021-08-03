Colorado Springs advocates are pushing back on a potential November ballot question to increase funding for the city parks system saying it doesn't earmark any money specifically to buy land for new open spaces.
The trails open space and parks dedicated sales tax that may go to the voters for extension was originally crafted mainly to buy land, such as Red Rock Canyon and Stratton Open Space. But the proposed new ballot language would allow the percentage set aside for open space to flow into construction and maintenance on open spaces, rather than acquisition, advocates said.
The question likely coming in November could double the tax from 0.1% to 0.2% and increase revenue from about $10 million a year to about $20 million per year, projections presented to city council showed. If passed, the dedicated tax, known as the TOPS tax, would also have far more flexibility to allow funds to be used across the parks and open space system. Maintenance could receive 25% of the total, parks could get about $5.3 million, trails would see about $4 million and open space could see $4 million. The funding could rise if the economy continues to boom.
Some advocates support the question in general, but bulk at not earmarking at least some percentage specifically for future purchases.
"We believe the open space acquisition is the lifeblood of what TOPS is," said Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus said the extension of the ballot question would leave spending on land in line with the original ordinance.
"The department’s intent is to implement the program as it has been done over the past 24 years," she said.
Sutela and others said they would like to see that intent put down in the ballot language so that the money is set aside into the future as staff and officials move on. If passed the new tax would be in place until 2041.
Earmarked funds would ensure the city is prepared to buy open space to serve the growing eastern side of the county, said Bill Koerner, a longtime parks advocate.
"The city is growing at a very, very fast clip you see new housing subdivisions all over the place. Where is the open space for people to go to and enjoy?" he said.
Both Sutela and Koerner have alternative proposals for earmarking a certain percentage of the millions the tax will generate for open space purchases that they hope will gain traction through the city's advisory board process. Sutela proposes setting aside half of $4 million the tax is expected to raise for open space to buy land. Koerner would like to see 30% of all tax revenue go to open space and a majority of that go to acquisition.
Two advisory boards will review the city's ballot language and hear from concerned residents before making a recommendation on the ballot question to the Colorado Springs City Council. The council has largely seemed to favor the tax increase in part because the parks department is facing a massive backlog of needs.
Councilman Richard Skorman, who has championed the tax increase, said he would like to see a certain percentage earmarked for purchases. But he doesn't want it written into the ballot language because it is not clear how much the city needs for future open space purchase.
He would like to see the city update its open space master plan so that officials can accurately estimate how much funding to set aside.
Once the master plan is done, city council could approve a separate ordinance setting aside a certain amount of the dedicated tax funding for open space acquisition, he said.
"My hope is we really understand what the future could offer in terms of having enough money set aside so we don’t let anything slip," he said.