The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Committee will host two meetings in the upcoming weeks for residents to share their concerns about Colorado Springs police and public safety issues, the city said in a press release Wednesday.
The town halls will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. The meetings will be recorded and published on the commission’s website. The 11-member advisory group makes recommendations to the Colorado Springs City Council.
The committee will then host a “Listening and Learning” session, which will begin with a presentation by police on a specific topic, followed by a citizens’ comments about the topic.
The second session will consist of an internal discussion among the commissioners about the topic, including next steps they wish to take.
The commissioners provided the following schedule on its upcoming meetings and topics they plan to address:
Communication; Jan. 19 and Feb. 1
Racial Bias: Feb 16; March 1
Crisis Response: March 15; April 5
Use of force: April 19; May 3
These meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., the release stated.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the town hall meetings and “Listening and Learning” sessions in advance by emailing LETAC@ColoradoSprings.gov or by calling (719) 385-5480.