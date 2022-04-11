Current interim police chief Adrian Vasquez has been nominated by Mayor John Suthers to be the next chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department, the city announced Monday.

"Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community," Suthers said in a news release. "Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships."

Vasquez joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for nine years. He has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division and on the DEA Task Force.

Vasquez was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, where he served in patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section where he oversaw the homicide, assault, robbery and victim advocacy units.

Vasquez was promoted to the rank of commander in 2016, when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division. In 2017, he was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division, where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section.

In April of 2019, he was promoted to deputy chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez has a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy.

Vasquez was selected through a national search process. His nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.