COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - December 09: Robert Dear Jr. talks directly to Judge Gilbert Martinez during a court appearance December 09, 2015 where El Paso County prosecutors filed formal charges against him in the Planned Parenthood attack during which University of Colorado Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swasey, Iraq war veteran Ke'Arre Stewart and Jennifer Markovsky, mother of two were killed on November 27, 2015.

A judge on Friday extended the legal limbo of the man who admitted to killing three people and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs.

Fourth Judicial District Judge William Bain ruled that Robert Lewis Dear Jr., 60, remains mentally unfit to be to be tried in the Nov. 27, 2015 attacks.

The move means that Dear's prosecution will be in abeyance while he is in treatment at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. 

A judge in May 2016 ruled that Dear is mentally incompetent to stand trial, meaning that he doesn’t have a rational understanding of the charges against him.

Dear, who has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, has been found incompetent every three months since.

His treatment team in Pueblo has sought and received permission to force medication on him, but privacy rules prevent state authorities from commenting on whether medication has begun, or if it’s having an effect.

Dear declared himself a “warrior for the babies” after unleashing five hours of mayhem from a semiautomatic rifle at the clinic in northwest Colorado Springs. He later said he mounted the standoff out of fears that the FBI was surveilling him at his trailer home in Hartsel, 70 miles west of Colorado Springs.

