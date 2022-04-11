Two additional red-light cameras will turn on in Colorado Springs early next week, bringing the total number of such cameras across the city to 12, Colorado Springs police announced late Monday afternoon.
A new red-light camera at the westbound through lanes of Woodmen and Black Forest roads and another at the eastbound through lanes of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard will go live April 18, police said. The two new cameras are the latest installments in citywide efforts to "protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running," Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release.
When the cameras go live there will be a 30-day warning period implemented. Drivers caught on camera running red lights at these intersections will receive a warning by mail. Folowing those 30 days, drivers who enter the intersections after the light has turned red will receive a $75 fine by mail.
Until the cameras are turned on next week they'll remain in a calibration phase to ensure the cameras are working properly, police said. During the calibration period drivers may see the cameras flash as vehicles pass through the intersection. This doesn't mean citations are being recorded at this time, they cautioned.
The city's 10 other intersections with red-light cameras installed are: East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, Briargate and Lexington boulevards, North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, North Academy and Dublin boulevards, Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard, East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive, Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, and East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.