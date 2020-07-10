A total of 13 people have been cited after participating in a Black Lives Matter protest that blocked traffic on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on June 30, according to police.

About a dozen cars stopped in the middle of northbound I-25 near the Bijou Street exit, where protesters got out holding signs and placards. One protester had a bullhorn and others were chanting for about an hour. A number of drivers that were stuck behind the protest were eventually able to turn around and leave, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Most of the protestors fled when authorities arrived, though police were initially able to track down four people who were blocking traffic with their cars. Colorado Springs police announced Friday on Twitter that 13 people in total had been cited.

The four protesters initially cited were identified by police as Shequan Smith, 27, Jordan Reece, 25, Charles Johnson III, 20, and Sierra Spencer, 31. They were issued tickets for obstructing a highway or other passageway, according to police. The other nine people cited have not been identified by police.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski posted the following statement on social media the day after the protest:

”Last night, a small group of protesters blocked I-25, creating a public safety hazard. In order to best protect our community and our officers, we temporarily closed the highway and diverted traffic with the full intent of making arrests if necessary. I share in your frustration, as our freeways serve as a vital part of our community and are an unsafe environment for any kind of demonstration.

“We have to weigh all factors before taking action. At the time of the demonstration, patrol officers were responding to several priority one dispatch calls, to include a shooting, and we could not take away those resources that were out serving our community. We made the decision to deploy our Public Order Response Team (PORT) to disperse the demonstrators and make any arrests if necessary to reopen the highway. The team is made up of CSPD officers specially trained to handle public order events or incidents, both planned and unplanned. With the help of the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol, a detour was set up to divert traffic around the blockade until PORT could respond. Before PORT arrived on scene, the demonstrators fled the area. Our department is currently investigating and attempting to identify and arrest those involved.

“Additionally, I want to make it clear that the Colorado Springs Police Department will not tolerate blocking of freeways, damaging our community, or putting lives in danger. The actions of the few last night were selfish, dangerous, and create more of a divide when our community is moving forward together.”