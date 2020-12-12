This looks to be one of the best years ever for beautifully decorated houses and neighborhoods.
You're invited to help fill the 2020 holiday lights map with the addresses of your favorites from around the area.
Then enjoy this tour from the warmth and safety of vehicles.
Upload the addresses and come back to vote for your favorite display. Everyone voting by Dec. 31 will be in a drawing for a $100 King Soopers gift card.
The Gazette's Annual Holiday Lights Contest is here: https://gazette.com/holidaylights/