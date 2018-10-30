BRIGHTON • Despite industry representatives' pleas to let the process play out, Adams County commissioners approved a moratorium Tuesday on oil and gas applications until voters decide on stricter setbacks on wells.
The commissioners voted 4-1 to halt such applications through November. If voters pass Proposition 112 on the statewide ballot Nov. 6, staff warned, the county could expect an influx of applications from companies seeking approval before the setbacks take effect.
Passage of the initiative would dramatically change state and county oil and gas law, County Attorney Heidi Miller said. That would give an unfair advantage to companies that gained approval after the election but before the new law took effect, Miller added.
“This is leveling the playing field,” she said.
But oil and gas industry representatives called the moratorium unprecedented and said it would hurt oil and gas employees, many of whom live in and around Adams County.
“I would ask the county to not close its doors to business,” said Dan Haley, CEO and president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
Proposition 112 would require wells on private lands to be at least 2,500 feet from homes, schools, waterways and other areas considered vulnerable, such as public parks, open spaces and irrigation canals.
The current required setback is 500 feet from homes and 1,000 feet from densely occupied buildings, such as hospitals and schools.
Statewide, as of Sept. 18, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission was considering 5,536 permits, compared with 1,887 at the same time a year ago.
Permits are pending with the state for 248 new wells in unincorporated Adams County. The county now is processing six applications for a total of 89 new wells.
While the state decides whether to approve drilling permits and plans, it requires companies to negotiate with communities and other landowners to try to reach an agreement on how above-ground activities are handled.