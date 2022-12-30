Cindy Bowles moved to Colorado Springs in 1994, and remembers her first New Year's Eve in Colorado fondly. She had no idea, however, how much it would truly become a part of her life.

Like many in Colorado Springs, Bowles rang in the new year enjoying the AdAmAn Club’s annual fireworks show displayed above the city from the summit of Pikes Peak.

“I remember standing out on Pikes Peak Avenue, watching the fireworks, and just thinking ‘who in their right mind would do that.’”

Funny enough, she's done that for each of the past 21 years — climbing 12 miles up Pikes Peak with the AdAmAn Club. Several years ago, Bowles became only the second woman at the time to be part of the male-dominated club.

Bowles, 64, was introduced to the group by her now husband, Chuck Bowles, 74, who is taking a break from the annual trek for the first time in 36 years.

On Friday morning, club members and friends gathered under the sun at the Barr trailhead parking lot as last-minute preparations were made for their annual ascent.

It’s the 100th year anniversary of the club’s original ‘Frozen Five’ hike up America's Mountain in celebration of the new year.

Be on the lookout If all goes accordingly, the AdAmAn Club plans on New Year's Eve fireworks atop Pikes Peak at 9 p.m. and midnight. While the club expects to launch more shells than usual in honor of its 100th anniversary, the shows are still relatively short due to adverse conditions and exposure. They last around three minutes. Also look to the mountain between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Per tradition, that's around the time climbers at treeline flash mirrors to the city, hoping to receive flashes back.

Twenty-three AdAmAn members along with 11 guests and aspiring members are on this year's hike. One fortunate guest will be invited into the club following the trip that includes 7,500 feet in elevation gain.

Chuck Bowles, an Army veteran, discovered the AdAmAn Club accidentally after moving to Colorado Springs from Washington state in 1978.

Following Christmas in 1978, Chuck Bowles decided to give Pikes Peak a try.

“I climbed up in December of 1978, just to see if I could do it. I didn’t see a single person up to Barr Camp — the trail was in really bad shape. Anyway, I carried a stove up to make lunch when I got there (Barr Camp). A couple of guys came in and asked what I was doing there by myself. Turns out one of them was the (AdAmAn Club) president at the time, and the rest is history.” he said.

On the opposite side of the parking lot, club member Wally Wininger leaned against his car in reflection.

Wininger has enjoyed hiking his entire life. Another Army veteran, he joined the group in 2003 after being stationed at Fort Carson.

“The (AdAmAn) Club, and this hike is one of the highlights of my life. I rank it up there with the military, and with my family. I do this hike every year, and I look forward to it every year," Wininger said, “It’s such a unique event that goes on nowhere else in the U.S.”

This year, Wininger, along with a few other members of the club, are helping to carry the ashes of a fellow member’s daughter, who died away earlier this year. They'll spread her ashes along their journey.

“The experience of hiking with the AdAmAns is the closest to the military — the camaraderie, the brotherhood, the sisterhood — than anything I’ve experienced since,” Wininger said.

At about 9:20 a.m., the group gathered for a photo and began its trip to Barr Camp, where they’ll reside for the night.

A police cruiser and fire truck then set off their sirens in celebration as the AdAmAn Club waved goodbye to the crowd below.

The group will continue its ascent at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, checking in with the community during the traditional safety check at 10 a.m. All are welcome to go to Memorial Park at this time to correspond with the group using the reflection of mirrors to signal to the group as they go above the mountain’s treeline.

The group expects to summit Pikes Peak early Saturday afternoon. The annual fireworks show begins with a shorter pre-show at 9 p.m. and the full fireworks at midnight.