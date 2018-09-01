Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman, in Colorado for this weekend's Telluride Film Festival, took some time to enjoy the natural beauty of the Centennial State Saturday.
Rocky mountain high ... #Colorado #naturalbeauty #TheFrontRunner pic.twitter.com/l3hk2cGJzJ— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 1, 2018
"Rocky Mountain high" he wrote in a post Saturday on Twitter in which he shared a mountainside selfie. Jackman did not say where exactly he was in the photo—which he also shared on his Instagram page Saturday morning.
Jackman plays the lead role in the film "The Front Runner," which premiered Friday at the 45th annual film festival.
Incredibly proud to present #TheFrontRunner tonight with @JasonReitman at the #TellurideFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/equ3kcMW7v— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 1, 2018
The film revisits the political sex scandal involving former U.S. Sen. Gary Hart, a Colorado Democrat who was the presumed front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988—until allegations of infidelity knocked him out of the race.
