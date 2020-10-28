Criminal justice reform advocates called on the Colorado Springs City Council this week to reject a request for more police funding and instead put the money toward services such as public transportation and housing.
The coalition of residents from groups such as the Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America, Chinook Center and Empowerment Solidarity Network called in during the council's virtual budget town hall in support of boosting aid for the underserved. For the advocates, it's an extension of the Black Lives Matter protests that were held over the summer, said Maryah Lauer, electoral committee chairwoman for the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
"We just wanted to be an overwhelming number of people with the same message: No new cops. ... We are definitely going to keep pushing and fighting," she said in an interview.
Their request echoed protesters' calls — here and elsewhere — to "defund police" and instead invest in easing thorny social problems they say contribute to crime.
About 15 activists spoke during the council's town hall to discourage funding new officers, arguing that their presence would not make city streets safer. Using the funds for community services such as mental health professionals, housing and transportation instead would make a difference for residents who are struggling.
"Enforcement ends up treating the symptoms of problems, instead of the deeper underlying structural issues," said Timothy Vilgiate, co-secretary of the Colorado Springs General Assembly, a group that formed following the Black Lives Matter movement.
For example, instead of punishing residents for low-level drug offenses, the community could focus on the issues that lead to drug abuse, Vilgiate said.
Councilman Bill Murray told town hall listeners the increase in police funding is needed for a community of Colorado Springs' size.
"The discussion we are having is increasing the number of police officers to equal what the needs are. ... We are not talking about (bolstering) a group that is already at 100%," he said.
Colorado Springs residents call for police accountability committee, shifting funds away from police
Mayor John Suthers' proposed budget expects to fund 10 new police positions next year as part of his goal of adding 120 police officers by 2022. The police department started increasing its staffing in 2017.
The proposed 2021 budget anticipates $141 million for the police department and an overall workforce of 1,085 people, including 773 officers, according to a presentation by Chief Vince Niski. The department anticipates spending $60 million on patrol, the document said.
Lauer said activists would prefer unarmed workers take over responsibilities the police have now, such as managing traffic crashes. The community could also employ mental health professionals to respond to those in crisis. Most of the responsibilities of police do not involve violent crime, she said.
If the city could help provide adequate housing, food and opportunity it could help prevent many of the problems that police deal with, she said.
Next year, the group plans to present an alternative to the city's budget based on public surveys, she said.