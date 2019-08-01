Colorado voters could decide in the 2020 election to void a controversial new law that would award the state's nine Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote nationwide if enough states pass similar legislation.
The law's opponents submitted more than 227,000 signatures on a referendum petition to the Secretary of State's Office on Thursday, far more than the 124,632 needed to get the question on the ballot. The office has about a month to validate the signatures, plus 30 days to allow for protests or challenges to the petition.
Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese head the opposition group, called Protect Colorado's Vote.
Senate Bill 42 became law last spring, but it will only take effect if enough states enact similar legislation to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to elect a president.
Fifteen states and the District of Columbia now belong to the compact, for a total of 196 electoral votes.
Wilson and others fear that the measure would allow densely populated metropolitan areas and large states to drown out the voices of smaller states and more rural areas in elections.
"I think a lot of people do understand the dangers of it and what the Electoral College protects us from," Wilson said. "Part of the greatness of the Electoral College is that it still gives smaller states a voice."
State Sen. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, who proposed the law, has said it would allow every voter’s choice to matter equally in a presidential election, regardless of where they live.
"Equal representation is not a red or blue issue — it is a way to ensure every American and every Coloradan has an equal say about who leads our country," Foote said in a joint statement in March to the law's House sponsors, Jeni Arndt, D-Fort Collins, and Emily Sirota, D-Denver.
Volunteers collected more than 100,000 of the petition signatures, said Wilson. His group also hired Blitz Canvassing to gather autographs. In all, about 2,200 volunteers circulated petitions, acted as notaries or performed other tasks, he said.
Republicans and Democrats support the referendum, Wilson said, recalling a former Bernie Sanders delegate who signed his name.
"I’ve been really impressed with how non-partisan it’s been," he said. "We didn’t expect this kind of support."