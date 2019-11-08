Authorities were investigating a disturbance at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Veterans Affairs Clinic Friday morning after receiving several calls regarding a potential an active shooter.
As of 8:30 a.m., no shots were fired and no guns were found at the clinic, at 3141 Centennial Boulevard, said Colorado Springs Police Detective Jim Strachan.
No injuries were reported and the clinic was never on lockdown, a clinic spokeswoman later said, adding that police were still inside the building.
Shortly after 9 a.m., police confirmed there was no active-shooter situation and no threat to the public.
No arrests were made in the incident, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
The incident was a miscommunication during a counseling session, according to Jenna Middaugh with Gazette news partner KKTV.
"No weapons were shown, no one was threatened and no one will be charged, she added. "It's being treated as a medical incident."