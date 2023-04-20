Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Fountain are under red flag warnings through 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning alerts fire officials and the general public that conditions are unfavorable for prescribed burns and other fire activities and may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.

The warnings are usually issued during the spring and fall. To issue a red flag warning, wind speeds must range above 15 mph, and the relative humidity must be less than 25% for several hours of the day.

Manitou Springs is under a Stage 2 burn ban Thursday. Under these restrictions, outdoor fires and smoking in any capacity is prohibited. However, outdoor cooking using a gas-fueled stove is still permitted.

Although fire danger is high in Colorado Springs Thursday, no burn restrictions are in effect.

Bonfires are allowed in Colorado Springs when permitted by the Fire Department, according to outdoor burning guidelines on the city’s website. Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking devices are also allowed in developed areas.

Outdoor burning concerns in Colorado Springs can be reported to the Colorado Springs Communication Center at 719-444-7000.

Fire danger will be low heading into the weekend, said Eric Petersen with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

"Temps will be cool enough, humidity will be high enough, and the wind is forecast to die down. Fire danger will decrease under those conditions," Petersen said.