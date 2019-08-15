A fire burning in Jefferson County's Deer Creek Canyon Park has prompted evacuations and closed the park.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 44 homes are in the evacuation zone and large animals are being evacuated to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The evacuation zone includes Samson Road, Mill Hollow Road, Suburst Drive and Hunter's Ridge Road.
We are working together with @ICFPD @efr_co @WestMetroFire @NorthForkFire & @ElkCreekFire to fight the #deercreekcanyonparkfire #JeffCo pic.twitter.com/Yuw9Oly5wb— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 16, 2019
The fire was initially reported near the park's trail head, near Grizzly and Bear Claw drives, at 4:45 p.m, and was estimated to have burned 13.5 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Thursday night.
An evacuation center has been set up at Chatfield High School in Littleton.
The CodeRed for the #DeerkCreekCanyonParkFire was sent to 284 houses. The neighborhood to the east is being evacuated as well as the park. The evacuation center is at Chatfield High School. Please avoid the area while firefighters are fighting an active scene #jeffco pic.twitter.com/KctyKw63dj— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 15, 2019
South Valley Park and Hildebrand Ranch Park are also closed while firefighters from six agencies work to extinguish the fire.
A power outage affecting 1,100 people in Jefferson and Clear Creek counties has also been reported. Deer Creek Canyon Park is among the affected areas.
Some good news! A family of hikers in Deer Creek Park has been safely located and JCSO deputies are escorting them out. The #DeerCreekCanyonParkFire is still very active. Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/742YeHaazR— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 16, 2019