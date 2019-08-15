A fire burning in Jefferson County's Deer Creek Canyon Park has prompted evacuations and closed the park.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 44 homes are in the evacuation zone and large animals are being evacuated to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.  The evacuation zone includes Samson Road, Mill Hollow Road, Suburst Drive and Hunter's Ridge Road.  

The fire was initially reported near the park's trail head, near Grizzly and Bear Claw drives, at 4:45 p.m, and was estimated to have burned 13.5 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Thursday night. 

An evacuation center has been set up at Chatfield High School in Littleton. 

South Valley Park and Hildebrand Ranch Park are also closed while firefighters from six agencies work to extinguish the fire. 

A power outage affecting 1,100 people in Jefferson and Clear Creek counties has also been reported. Deer Creek Canyon Park is among the affected areas.  

Tags

Load comments