The ACLU of Colorado filed a lawsuit this week against the Woodland Park School District, the Board of Education and Ken Witt, the district superintendent.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Aug. 2, is on behalf of Logan Ruths, a resident of Woodland Park and vocal critic of the school district’s current leadership.

The lawsuit alleges that after Ruths made a brief sarcastic remark at the school board meeting June 14, the district banished him from all Woodland Park school board meetings, district property and other district-hosted events for more than a year.

The lawsuit seeks to lift the banishment order so that Ruths may continue to attend and voice his opinions.

At issue is Ruths’ response after a speaker during public comment voiced ideas that Ruths perceived to be anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. After some in the audience applauded, Ruths expressed his disagreement by joking, “Where else do you do comedy at? I’d love to see your show sometime.”

The comment can be seen on WPSD’s live-streamed video of the Board meeting at: https://acluofcolorado.sharefile.com/d-s63ffc2a43de54d869091e1361b064c57.

Ruths is seated in the front row, wearing a baseball cap.

His comments lasted three seconds.

“The applause lasted longer than Ruths’ comment,” said Tim Macdonald, legal director of the ACLU of Colorado.

As Ruths was speaking, board president David Rusterholtz banged his gavel three times, states the lawsuit.

“Hey, no more interruptions,” he said.

Ruths responded that he did not realize that he was interrupting something. Around the same time, Superintendent Witt ushered over the security guard and, pointing to Ruths, said, “He’s disrupting the meeting.”

Ultimately, the board intimidated him into leaving the property, the documents state.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the lawsuit is happening, I feel bad about it,” Rusterholtz said, speaking by telephone. “When I asked Logan to stop disrupting the meeting, he continued to do so. I never want anyone to be asked to leave a meeting, but he continued to disrupt the meeting. I had to restore order.”

The next day Ruths received a letter from WPSD’s attorney Brad Miller ordering Ruths to stay away from district property and events for more than a year or face criminal prosecution.

The ACLU provided a copy of Miller’s letter to The Gazette: “On multiple occasions you have acted in a manner that was verbally aggressive and, sometimes, physically aggressive towards board members and staff members. Most recently, your choice to verbally disrupt the Board meeting of June 14 as determined to be in serious violation of law. On at least two prior occasions, you vocally disrupted Board meetings, which technically was in violation of law.“

Speaking by telephone, Ruths denied the accusation.

“I have never been physically aggressive to anyone,” he said.

In the accusation, Miller did not provide specific dates or evidence, said Macdonald.

Rusterholtz stands by his intervening in the incident.

“It is against the law to interrupt a school board meeting.,” he said.

In response, the ACLU’s Macdonald said, “No, it is not. This school board seems to enjoy it when people interrupt to say something favorable but not when it’s unfavorable.”

The removal of Ruths from the meeting is a pretext to silence him from speaking out, Macdonald said.

“The right to speak out against government wrongdoing is especially precious when it comes to our public schools,” he said. “Across Colorado, school boards and administrators are making decisions daily that impact the wellbeing of students and their communities.”

Ruths is still dealing with the emotions.

“I felt incredibly targeted that I didn’t have any way to raise my concerns. I spoke for three seconds,” he said. “They were the ones escalating; they could have just stopped talking instead of interrupting the meeting.”

Macdonald has asked the federal court to issue an injunction to allow Ruths to continue to speak out at school board meetings. The next meeting is on Aug. 9.