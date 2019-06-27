The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado is suing Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, saying his plan to empower three deputies to act as federal immigration enforcement officials is an illegal misuse of taxpayer money.
Those deputies would receive training to allow them to speed the process of handing suspected undocumented immigrants over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under an agreement with the federal agency known as a 287(g).
The ACLU argued in a lawsuit, filed Thursday in state district court in Teller County, that Mikesell’s agreement with ICE is inconsistent with state law.
“Sheriff Mikesell plans to carry out warrantless immigration arrests and detentions that violate the Colorado Constitution as well as a recently enacted Colorado statute,” ACLU Legal Director Mark Silverstein said in a statement.
Under the new law, which takes effect in August, local jails cannot legally honor “detainer” requests by ICE. Those essentially ask sheriffs to hold suspected undocumented immigrants for up to 48 hours beyond when they are otherwise eligible for release, giving immigration agents a chance to arrest them while they are still in custody.
The legal questions surrounding detainers were highlighted last year when the ACLU sued Mikesell and El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, arguing that that Colorado law does not recognize the requests as proper justification to hold an inmate who has posted bond or resolved his or her criminal case.
The case against Mikesell was dismissed this year.
Elder no longer honors detainers after an El Paso County District Court judge sided with the civil liberties group.
Mikesell has said he hopes the 287(g) will help his agency stamp out marijuana cartels run by undocumented immigrants.
He could not be reached for comment on Thursday morning.
The specially trained sheriff’s staff would be able to interrogate suspected undocumented immigrants at the county jail, issue arrest warrants for immigration violations and complete paperwork to begin the deportation process.
Earlier versions of the program allowed local law enforcement agencies to search their community for undocumented immigrants. But, under the new program, only jailed suspects’ documentation would be checked, Teller County sheriff’s officials have said.
The ACLU lawsuit, filed on behalf of six Teller County residents, argues that the effort would not only be unlawful, but expensive. Participating in 287(g) has costed other communities millions of dollars, according to the ACLU.
El Paso County once had such an agreement in place, but abandoned the initiative in 2015 amid concerns that it drained local resources and lacked federal oversight.