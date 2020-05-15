The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Friday against three Colorado Springs police officers and the city, alleging that the officers conducted an unlawful search after racially profiling a 28-year-old black man in May 2018.
The lawsuit accuses officers Carlotta Rivera, Katelyn Burke, and William Watson of arresting Corey Barnes without cause while searching for a 15-year-old suspect outside an apartment complex on the eastern side of the city. Damages weren't specified in the suit, which also seeks attorney's fees and court costs.
The officers placed Barnes in handcuffs and searched his pockets after another officer told them that he was not the suspect, the lawsuit claims.
Colorado Springs police declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
The lawsuit provides the following account of the incident:
Police were searching a multi-story apartment complex after an African-American boy, accused of stealing a car, ran inside. The boy had a long afro and was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.
In the parking lot, officers stopped Barnes, who had short hair and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts at the time.
An officer told Rivera, Burke and Watson that Barnes was not the suspect, but the officers continued to search his pockets and wallet. After another officer said over the radio that Barnes left a different building than the where suspect was spotted, the three officers still did not release him.
After taking a photo of his ID, the officers released Barnes.
The lawsuit accused the city of tolerating racially-biased policing and unconstitutional searches and failing to discipline officers for misconduct.
After Barnes filed a complaint, an internal affairs investigation was conducted and found the officers’ “initial actions” consistent with CSPD policy.
Rivera violated department policy and procedure when she took Barnes’ wallet from his pocket and as a result, the department enforced unspecified “appropriate administrative action,” the lawsuit claimed.