The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado has narrowed a legal battle over how undocumented immigrants are jailed in the Pikes Peak region, dropping a lawsuit in Teller County in hopes of using a similar challenge in El Paso County to change detention practices statewide.
Three weeks after the Feb. 1 dismissal of its case against Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, the civil liberties group said it will concentrate on protecting a victory it won in December against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, potentially cementing it into a binding precedent.
In December, El Paso County District Judge Eric Bentley sided with the ACLU in ruling that Colorado sheriffs have no authority under state law to jail undocumented immigrants solely at the request of federal immigration authorities.
Bentley’s decision — now before the Colorado Court of Appeals — could apply statewide if it survives a challenge by El Paso County.
“I think Judge Bentley’s ruling is correct. It’s persuasive. And I expect that the Court of Appeals will affirm that ruling,” said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein, who characterized the dismissal of the Teller County lawsuit as a tactical retreat from a case with clear hurdles and checkered prospects for success.
The moves come as immigration enforcement continues to inflame passions in the U.S., exemplified by a record-breaking, 35-day partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to fund a border wall. After Trump reopened the government, but still didn't obtain full funding for the wall from Congress, the president declared a national emergency that would enable him to use military funding for the wall. Several states and advocacy groups have filed lawsuits claiming the declaration is unconstitutional.
The ACLU lawsuits in El Paso and Teller counties questioned local sheriffs’ authority to honor so-called detention requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Those documents essentially ask sheriffs to hold suspected undocumented immigrants for up to 48 hours beyond when they are otherwise eligible for release, giving ICE agents a chance to arrest them while they are still in custody.
However, the detainers lack a judge’s signature, making them insufficient under state law to hold people in jail, Bentley ruled.
The issue of whether detainers pass legal muster received different appraisal from Teller County District Judge Lin Billings Vela, who denied the ACLU’s request for a preliminary injunction in a decision that suggested she was poised to decide in Teller County's favor.
After her ruling, the ACLU had “hoped” to change the judge’s mind, “but you could never know,” Silverstein said of the decision to abandon the lawsuit.
In another potential obstacle, the ACLU’s plaintiff in the Teller County case, Leonardo Canseco Salinas, was released from custody last year, potentially leading the judge to conclude that the group’s challenge is moot.
By contrast, the ACLU won class-action status in El Paso County by demonstrating that the issue of ICE detainers was likely to affect many others besides the two people who filed the initial complaint. Both have since been released from the El Paso County jail.
“At any given time, there were maybe five dozen people at the (El Paso County ) jail because of a detainer,” Silverstein said.
Numbers in Teller County were negligible, leaving the ACLU short of meeting the bar to qualify for class action, Silverstein added.
“Despite the sheriff’s intimation that the county is crawling with so-called illegals, endangering the public, I think there are only five or six people that were the subject of ICE detainers in a year or so,” Silverstein said.
Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch provided a recording of a news conference earlier this week at which Mikesell touted a new arrangement to assist ICE under a federal cooperation agreement known as a 287(g) program.
The federal program would allow three Teller County deputies to determine inmates’ immigration status using ICE resources, potentially easing the path to holding them for ICE under the agency’s detainers.
Mikesell's move further complicated the Teller County lawsuit because the program was not in place at the time of Canseco’s arrest, allowing Teller County to argue that the legal landscape has since changed.
While Bentley’s ruling bars the El Paso County sheriff from honoring ICE detention requests, it does not apply to Mikesell, who continues to honor the ICE detainers.
If the Court of Appeals affirms Bentley’s ruling, however, his ruling could bar all sheriffs in the state from honoring ICE detainers. Even if the court's decision is appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, it is likely to be treated as law until the state's high court weighs in.
The appeal will likely stretch on for months or more until a panel is ready to rule.