Jails and prisons must reduce their inmate populations or risk becoming the “epicenter” of COVID-19 infections in Colorado, the ACLU of Colorado and other inmate advocates said in a letter Tuesday to Gov. Jared Polis.

“In these facilities, staff and inmates have close and daily contact, and inmates literally sleep, eat, and use the toilet within a few feet of one another,” the letter read, adding that social distancing is “literally impossible.”

Without “immediate and bold action,” jails and prisons could drive infection rates across Colorado as inmates come in and are released.

Aside from “immediately and safely decreasing” the number of people in Colorado’s jails and prisons, the letter asks courts to dramatically decrease in-person appearances; and pursue “evidence-based, humane and rights-affirming measures to protect the health and well-being of the inmates and staff who spend the majority of their time in Colorado’s jails and prisons.”

Inmate advocates have long warned that if the virus begins circulating in jails and prisons, there is little opportunity to stem transmission.

Other signatories include the Office of the State Public Defender, Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel, Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, Denver Municipal Public Defender, Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, Colorado Freedom Fund, and Office of Respondent Parents’ Counsel, Criminal Justice Act Panel Standing Committee.

The statement comes amid signs that changes could be in store at the El Paso County jail, which houses upward of 1,500 inmates.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is working on solutions to slow down the number of people booked into the jail, but mandatory arrests will still be made, sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said, citing public safety priorities.

The Sheriff's Office is still discussing the possibility of suspending arrests in low-level, non-violent drug and property crimes, she said.

The jail is also preparing areas to quarantine inmates as the need arises, Kirby said. In the meantime, inmates who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are housed in the medical unit.

Kirby said there are “several viable options” in the jail to quarantine inmates but could not elaborate.

Colorado Springs police haven't responded to messages asking if they plan to make fewer arrests to help control the jail's population.

The criminal courts in El Paso and Teller counties are postponing most new trials through April 3 and limiting their operations to “essential” matters, including bond advisements and measures related to protection orders and emergency custody of children and at-risk people.

Although the courts say they are pursuing steps to limit people from having to come to court, there's little consistency in applying that goal, said Colorado Springs attorney Jeremy Loew.

"I don’t think there’s a clear directive amongst the judges," Loew said. "Some judges are allowing out-of-custody clients not to appear. Some are requiring an appearance. Some are allowing consent from bondsmen. Others are saying that the attorneys can let their clients know.

"The issue is there’s no unified message amongst the bench here in El Paso County as to what people who are out of custody need to do.”

Loew also raised alarms about the inmates being brought back and forth between court and jail.

That could be a means for the illness to spread inside the jail, where he said containing a virus would be unlikely.

"It’s not only concern for the inmates, it’s concern for the guards. There’s only a certain number of sheriff’s deputies. If they start catching it, who’s going to watch the inmates?"

In the absence of a wider policy for incarcerated defendants, attorneys in Colorado Springs are circulating a legal paperwork to seek the release of their clients until the threat from the novel coronavirus has subsided. Results of those efforts aren't yet clear, but Loew successfully argued for one inmate's release today.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry agreed to release a man facing fraud allegations on the basis that he was needlessly exposed to a health threat before trial, Loew said.

In an unrelated statement on Monday evening, a national nonprofit consisting of probation and parole executives called for “severely” reducing the number of people sentenced to community supervision.

An estimated 4.5 million people in community-supervision programs across the country are a “special threat” because they spend short periods in crowded prisons or jails before being released into the community, according to a statement Monday by the nonprofit EXiT, a group of current and former parole and probation officials.

They recommended replacing visits to parole and probation offices with a telephonic visits; that authorities “suspend or severely limit” re-arrests of individuals for technical parole violations; and to limit intake of new probationers or parolees “only to those who absolutely need to be under supervision.”

“There are more people under supervision that is necessary from a public safety standpoint,” the letter argued. “Too many people are placed under supervision who pose little public safety risk and are supervised for excessive supervision periods beyond what is indicated by best practices.”

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office and Colorado Springs police haven't said whether they are planning to reduce arrests or seek the release of low-level offenders. Messages left for both agencies weren't immediately returned.

Guidance applying to local criminal courts instructs people on probation and parole to check in with their officers by phone only if they have flulike symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the disease.

