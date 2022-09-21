Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in June, is expected back in 4th Judicial District Court on Wednesday afternoon for the end of his preliminary hearing.

Johnson, 28, is accused of having stabbed and killed his Walgreens co-worker, Whitelaw, on June 11. The coroner's report obtained by The Gazette states that Whitelaw suffered 42 wounds from a single-edged knife.

On Friday, Johnson's preliminary hearing began, and the court heard evidence from three witnesses detailing why they believe Johnson is responsible for the death of Whitelaw.

"Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" prosecuting attorney Anthony Gioia asked Colorado Springs police detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution on Friday.

"Joshua Johnson," Aulino responded.

On the evening of June 11, Whitelaw was found dead inside the breakroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd., having suffered injuries to her neck.

The following day, Johnson was arrested more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs by Colorado State Patrol with scratches on his face and hands, which Johnson said he got from having been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs, according to an affidavit.

According to the same affidavit, Whitelaw had made complaints to her manager at Walgreens about Johnson more than a year before her death, saying he was making “advances towards her” that made Whitelaw uncomfortable.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw had requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with Johnson, according to the affidavit. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was returned to Colorado Springs after he was found by state troopers. He told police that at one time he had a crush on Whitelaw but didn’t anymore, and that he was in the breakroom and “fell in the blood.” After falling, Johnson said, he went home to change clothes.

The preliminary hearing could not be finished Friday because one of the defense attorneys for Johnson was unable to be in court, and as a result the cross-examination of one witness could not take place.

Following the cross-examination of the witness Wednesday afternoon, Judge Eric Bentley is expected to determine if the evidence presented by the prosecution is sufficient for them to continue pursuing first-degree murder charges against Johnson.

Additionally, if Bentley sides with the prosecution, Johnson will continue to be held in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond.

