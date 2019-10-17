A second accomplice in a deadly home invasion of an illegal Colorado Springs grow house was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday.
Terrell Deshon Hall, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and first degree burglary in a July 22, 2018 botched drug robbery, said Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the Fourth Judicial Attorney’s Office.
The other accomplice, Colin Matthew Kellet, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 31 years — 28 in the killing, plus three for a menacing conviction. The two were aided by then 18-year-old William Bacorn.
Bacorn, Kellet and Hall were accused of an attempted drug robbery that turned deadly, after prosecutors said the three kicked in the door at an illegal marijuana grow site east of Colorado Springs. According to a confession from Hall, Bacorn shot and killed a sleeping man inside the house.
“Ultimately, my client received a fair sentence,” said Hall’s attorney, Edward Farry. “The co-defendant (Kellet) was the true bad guy and scammed my client into (participation). We think the district attorney took that into account and that is why we believe it to be a fair sentence.”
Hours after the first break-in, in a barn 20 miles away, Bacorn was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy after pointing a shotgun at the him during a raid on another alleged accomplice’s property.
Kellet was accused of being the planner and driver and Hall of brandishing a shotgun at Bacorn’s side during the drug robbery. During the attempted robbery, Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, was killed and a second man, Adalberto Bello, was wounded in the groin.
Bello said he had been staying at the Highway 94 address for no more than a week, tending marijuana plants with Sanchez.
In describing their alleged roles, Hall and Kellet said the trio believed the site was occupied by a Cuban drug cartel. Sheriff’s investigators said they had no “direct” evidence a drug cartel was involved. A later search turned up roughly 70 pot plants, authorities said.
After the botched robbery, the men drove to Colorado Springs and burglarized a different marijuana cultivation site, loading containers of pot into a trailer attached to Kellet’s black sport utility vehicle, Hall and Kellet told police.
Surveillance imagery from a home at 19230 Loop Road shows Bacorn, Kellet and Hall unloading a large amount of suspected marijuana sometime about 7:30 a.m.
Authorities say Bacorn was staying in that house, while Kellet lived on an adjacent property. Bacorn was found by police hiding in a barn on Kellet’s property when he was shot by deputy Chad Wheat. The District Attorney’s Office ruled in December the shooting was justified.