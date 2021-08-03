The Pikes Peak region will be temporarily separated from its namesake during two weekends in August, Colorado Springs officials said Tuesday.
Access to the summit up America’s Mountain will be limited starting Saturday for the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, city officials said. Access to the mountain and its trails from the highway will be cut off until 9 a.m., except for the North Slope Recreation Area, which city officials said will open at 7:30 a.m. as usual.
Then, two weeks later, access to the summit — again with the exception of the North Slope Recreation Area —will be closed to all visitors at the highway for the Pikes Peak Ascent on Aug. 21. That access will be opened back up at noon, at which point visitors will be allowed to travel as far up the mountain as Devil’s Playground.
Visitors should also expect congestion on the highway and in parking lots for the weekend of the Pikes Peak Ascent, and avoid the parking area at Glen Cove, which will be reserved for race personnel.
Race officials recommended that the family and friends of runners watch the marathon from Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park, where it will be livestreamed on a large screen, and wait to celebrate with them when they return from the mountain.
City officials added that shuttle service up the mountain, which they said has transported most of the peak’s visitors this summer due to ongoing work being done on parking areas, will end Aug. 15.
Parking has been scarce for visitors to the summit all summer, and city officials said that once summit access is opened on a first-come, first-serve basis Aug. 15, that limited access may continue until the end of September, when the site work is expected to conclude.